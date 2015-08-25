(Adds quote from Obama in paragraph 4)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON Aug 24 President Barack Obama, fresh
from vacation and nine rounds of golf in Martha's Vineyard,
launched into a busy two weeks promoting renewable energy and
his nuclear deal with Iran.
With the U.S. presidential election campaign and China's
slumping stock market dominating headlines, Obama was set to
speak on Monday in Las Vegas on clean energy, then travel to New
Orleans on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane
Katrina.
As he stepped off Air Force One in Washington on Sunday
night, savoring the last moments of family time, Obama held the
hand of his eldest daughter Malia, who will soon start her final
year of high school in Washington before going to university.
"I come off a couple weeks of family time. I feel refreshed,
renewed, recharged, a little feisty," Obama said at a Democratic
fundraiser on Monday night in Las Vegas. "I'm ready to roll up
my sleeves and get to work."
The final 16 months of Obama's presidency will likely be
overshadowed by the 2016 presidential campaign and while
Congress does not appear willing to tackle difficult issues,
Obama has a to-do list.
At Senator Harry Reid's National Clean Energy Summit in Las
Vegas, Obama promoted steps that the White House announced on
Monday to try to shift U.S. energy away from carbon-producing
sources such as coal and toward renewables such as solar.
The steps, taken as executive actions, include increased
loan guarantees for renewable energy developers and help for
homeowners with solar power installations.
Taking his climate change message further afield, Obama will
leave on Aug. 31 for a four-day trip to Alaska to focus on the
effects of the warming climate on the Arctic.
Congress will not return from its long summer vacation for
two more weeks. When it does, lawmakers will have until Sept. 17
to act on a U.S.-led international deal backed by Obama to limit
Iran's nuclear capabilities in exchange for easing economic
sanctions on that country.
Obama has steadily built support for the agreement in the
Senate. On Sunday, it won the endorsement of Reid, the
Democrats' leader in the Senate. On Monday, Democratic Senator
Debbie Stabenow also came out in favor of it.
In coming weeks, the White House was also expected to send
to Congress a plan for transitioning detainees out of the U.S.
military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
