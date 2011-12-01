WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. President Barack Obama will set a new goal in the worldwide fight against AIDS with an announcement on Thursday of a target to provide treatment for an additional 2 million people by the end of 2013.

Obama's new global target for AIDS treatment would increase to 6 million from the current goal of 4 million.

White House officials said that Obama, who will speak to a World AIDS Day event in Washington, will set the target at that forum, which will also be attended by U2 lead singer Bono, singer Alicia Keys and Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

Former U.S. presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were expected to participate in the event via satellite.

Obama also plans to announce a $50 million increase in spending on HIV and AIDS treatment in the United States.

A White House official said the funds would come from existing resources and would not require congressional approval. (Writing by Caren Bohan; Editing by Vicki Allen)