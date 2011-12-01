WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. President Barack Obama
will set a new goal in the worldwide fight against AIDS with an
announcement on Thursday of a target to provide treatment for
an additional 2 million people by the end of 2013.
Obama's new global target for AIDS treatment would increase
to 6 million from the current goal of 4 million.
White House officials said that Obama, who will speak to a
World AIDS Day event in Washington, will set the target at that
forum, which will also be attended by U2 lead singer Bono,
singer Alicia Keys and Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio.
Former U.S. presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were
expected to participate in the event via satellite.
Obama also plans to announce a $50 million increase in
spending on HIV and AIDS treatment in the United States.
A White House official said the funds would come from
existing resources and would not require congressional
approval.
