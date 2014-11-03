PHILADELPHIA Nov 2 President Barack Obama and his entourage were switching to a different plane for his return trip to Washington on Sunday because of a minor flap issue with the aircraft, dubbed Air Force One, that flew them earlier in the day, a spokesman said.

"While in Philadelphia, we have transferred to a backup airplane due to a minor mechanical problem with one of the aircraft's flaps," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.

"This switch to a backup C-32 will not affect our schedule."

Any plane that carries the president maintains the name Air Force One.

Obama traveled to Connecticut earlier on Sunday for a campaign rally before flying to Pennsylvania for another campaign event ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)