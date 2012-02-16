LOS ANGELES Feb 16 Two U.S. F-16 fighter
jets intercepted a small plane that infringed on restricted
airspace around President Barack Obama's helicopter on Thursday
in the vicinity of Los Angeles International Airport, a military
spokesman said.
The F-16s, scrambled from March Air Reserve Base in
Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, made contact with the
pilot of the intruding aircraft, a Cessna 182, and diverted the
small plane to nearby Long Beach Airport, the spokesman said.
"They made contact, and he (Cessna pilot) was compliant once
the intercept was made and he was instructed to land at Long
Beach Airport, which he did without incident," said Michael
Kucharek of the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD)
Command. The incident occurred between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
local time, he said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Todd Eastham)