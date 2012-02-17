(Adds details; marijuana found on plane)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 16 U.S. F-16 fighters
intercepted a small plane that strayed into restricted airspace
around President Barack Obama's helicopter on Thursday in Los
Angeles, and more than 20 pounds of marijuana was later found
aboard the intruding aircraft, officials said.
The two F-16s were scrambled from March Air Reserve Base,
east of Los Angeles, by North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD)
Command officials alerted to an airspace violation "in the
vicinity" of Los Angeles International Airport, a NORAD
spokesman said.
The fighter jets made contact with the pilot of the Cessna
182, a single-engine plane, and "he was compliant once the
intercept was made and he was instructed to land at Long Beach
Airport, which he did without incident," the spokesman, Michael
Kucharek, told Reuters.
U.S. Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan said agents
questioned the pilot and determined that there was no apparent
intention to harm the president.
There was no immediate word on whether criminal charges were
filed in connection with the incident. But a law enforcement
source who has been briefed on the incident said authorities
found 10 kilos, or 22 pounds, of marijuana on the plane.
Obama flew on the White House helicopter, Marine One, from
Los Angeles to the seaside community of Corona Del Mar and back
on Thursday morning for a fundraiser.
Members of the White Houses press corps made the same
journey in another Marine helicopter that flew nearby. There was
no sign of disruption or incident from the air.
After arriving back in Los Angeles, the president boarded
Air Force One and flew to San Francisco.
(Additional reporting by Alister Bull and Dan Whitcomb; Editing
by Cynthia Johnston and Todd Eastham)