* Japan, other Asia allies, reassured on U.S. security
commitment
* Efforts to close trade deal in Tokyo fell short
* Tricky balance to strike between allies and China
* Ukraine crisis often overshadowed Asia trip
* Tangible achievement in new security pact with Philippines
By Matt Spetalnick and Mark Felsenthal
MANILA, April 29 From the elaborate details of a
Japanese state visit to the more mundane question of how much
face-time to give each of his Asian hosts, President Barack
Obama's aides spent months meticulously scripting his
four-country tour of the region.
But as the week-long trip wrapped up on Tuesday it was clear
that, while Obama scored points with sceptical allies simply by
showing up, not everything followed the White House plan.
The U.S. president's clear aim was to demonstrate that his
long-promised strategic shift towards Asia and the Pacific,
widely seen as aimed at countering China's rising influence, was
real. Early reviews from the region were mixed.
"The key is what happens next," said Michael Kugelman, an
Asia expert at the Wilson Center think-tank in Washington. "If
the U.S. starts dragging its feet, the sceptical whispers could
begin anew."
Japan, Obama's first stop, set the tone for a
glass-half-full/glass-half-empty dynamic that characterised the
trip.
He was notably unable to announce a two-way trade deal with
Japan, despite an informal "sushi summit" with Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe and marathon last-ditch negotiations, raising
questions over the momentum behind a broader trans-Pacific pact.
Things went so badly the two sides had to delay issuing a
summit-ending joint communiqué - normally a mere formality
between close allies - until just before Obama left.
In the end, they lauded progress towards a deal, perhaps the
best that could have been hoped for given the bitter domestic
debates over trade in both countries.
More important from the Japanese perspective was Obama's
assurance that Washington would come to Tokyo's defence -
including of tiny islands at the heart of a territorial dispute
with China - coupled with a U.S. warning to Beijing against
trying to change the status quo by force.
Kunihiko Miyake, a former Japanese diplomat, said Obama's
statement that their mutual security treaty covers the disputed
isles, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China,
was "more than enough" for Tokyo.
BALANCING ACT
The risk of Obama's rhetoric in Japan - as well as at other
stops on his journey through Asia, where several allies face
maritime disputes with China - was of antagonizing Beijing and
damaging U.S. ties with the world's second-biggest economy.
Analysts mostly agreed that Obama got the balance right by
assuring America's friends of U.S. security assistance while
insisting that Washington was not trying to contain China.
China called on the United States and Japan to abandon their
"Cold War mentality" but was mostly muted about rest of the
trip, although some experts cautioned Beijing's response might
only become clear in the coming weeks or months.
Shi Yinhong, director of the Center for American Studies at
Renmin University in Beijing, said the Obama administration
probably felt its message of deterrence to China and reassurance
to Japan and other allies was delivered successfully.
"But if we want to know if the trip seriously harmed
U.S.-China relations and damaged to the United States' strategic
and economic interests, we can only draw a question mark," Shi
said.
Near the end of the trip, one Chinese official implied that
American's interest in the region could be fleeting, as even
some allies fear, while Beijing's engagement would be constant.
"If you come or do not come, we will be here," said Chinese
foreign ministry spokesman Qin Gang.
FOREIGN POLICY CRITICISM
Obama's first Asia trip of his second term also comes at a
time when his broader foreign policy record is facing criticism,
including over his response to the Syrian civil war and a
faltering Israeli-Palestinian peace effort.
Sceptics among the United States' friends in the region fear
the faltering "pivot", meant to refocus America's attention on
the dynamic economies of the Pacific Rim, could be undone by the
competing pull of events in Europe and the Middle East.
It could hardly have been lost on Obama's hosts that he was
often pulled off-script to focus on the crisis in Ukraine.
The issue figured prominently in all four news conferences
he gave in the region, and he also used the time to rally
European leaders behind a new round of sanctions against Russia.
But seeking to dispel any doubts about Washington's staying
power in Asia, Obama told a news conference in Manila on Monday:
"Our alliances in the Asia Pacific have never been stronger; I
can say that unequivocally."
NO NEW IDEAS
In South Korea, Obama offered poignant words of condolence
over the scores killed in an April 16 ferry disaster and also
expressed solidarity over Seoul's troubles with Pyongyang, but
had no new ideas for curbing North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
"U.S. cannot exert leadership in Asia only with words," read
the headline of an editorial in South Korea's Chosun Ilbo
newspaper.
"The summit talks between Korea and the U.S. was no more than
symbolic," the Hankook Ilbo newspaper said.
There was also an awkward moment during a news conference
with President Park Geun-hye when an American TV reporter asked
jokingly whether Obama would save Russian President Vladimir
Putin if he saw him drowning.
It was meant as a light-hearted rejoinder to a similar
question put to Putin on Russian TV earlier in the month - Obama
followed his Kremlin counterpart in saying he would - but drew
sharp criticism from South Korean media who saw it as
inappropriate in a country mourning hundreds lost on the ferry.
In Manila, Obama hailed one of the few tangible achievements
of the trip - the signing of a 10-year military pact with the
Philippines that opens the way for U.S. troops, planes and
warships to have greater access to bases in the Philippines.
While significantly bolstering the security component of the
pivot strategy, the deal, which faced significant political
opposition in the former U.S. colony, may be less than meets the
eye.
It is more of a legal framework, does not specify how many
assets will be permitted on a "rotational basis" and requires
decisions on deployments on a mission-by-mission basis, U.S.
officials said.
Despite that, Obama appears to have won credit in Southeast
Asia, where he also visited Malaysia, for undertaking what was
essentially a make-up for a visit he cancelled last fall because
of a government shutdown.
"This is a part of the world where showing up and giving
high-level attention makes a difference," a senior U.S. official
said.
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg in Tokyo, Ben Blanchard in
Beijing, Narae Kim in Seoul, Rosemarie Francisco in Manila and
Krista Hughes in Washington)