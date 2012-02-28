* Cites Romney's 2008 piece titled "Let Detroit Go Bankrupt"

* Obama presses auto issue on Michigan primary day

* Romney, with deep Michigan ties, seen vulnerable on autos

By Caren Bohan

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 President Barack Obama attacked White House contender Mitt Romney on Tuesday over his opposition to the 2009 bailout of the U.S. auto industry, seizing on a vulnerability for the Republican candidate on a crucial voting day.

Speaking to auto union workers in Washington on the same day Romney faces a potentially pivotal primary vote in Michigan, home to General Motors and Chrysler, Obama trumpeted his rescue of the two major auto companies and accused Romney of wanting to abandon American workers.

Though he did not mention the former Massachusetts governor by name, Obama cited the title of a 2008 opinion piece Romney wrote called "Let Detroit Go Bankrupt" in which the Republican argued against a government-funded bailout.

"If we had turned our backs on you, if America had thrown in the towel, GM and Chrysler would have gone under," Obama said, adding that if the companies had been allowed to fail, factories would have shut, affecting a whole chain of suppliers and distributors.

"Once proud companies chopped up and sold off for scraps. And all of you - the men and women who built these companies with your own hands - would've been hung out to dry."

Romney's 2008 opinion piece is a potential albatross for him in Michigan, where he was born and raised. Romney's father was a popular governor there and before that ran an auto company.

Michigan, which along with Arizona holds a Republican primary on Tuesday, is seen as an important test for Romney, who is running neck-and-neck in the state with former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum.

Although Santorum also opposed the auto bailout, Romney may be more vulnerable on the issue. Santorum has had some success courting blue collar voters in the state, in contrast to Romney, a wealthy former private equity executive.

Playing to an enthusiastic crowd at the United Auto Workers convention, Obama emphasized populist themes that his campaign hopes will resonate with middle-class workers in states likely to become battlegrounds in the general election.

"Don't forget I got my start standing with working folks who'd lost jobs and hope when nearby steel plants closed down, because I didn't like the idea that they didn't have anybody to fight for them," Obama said, reminding the workers of his background as a community organizer.

Whether Romney or Santorum is the nominee, the Obama campaign is increasingly confident of its support in Michigan, in part because of the auto bailout issue.

But Obama's advisers hope that the message about fighting for the working class will also play well in other Midwestern states with large numbers of blue-collar workers such as Ohio and Pennsylvania.

(Additional reporting by Alister Bull and Samson Reiny; Editing by Vicki Allen)