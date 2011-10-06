WASHINGTON Oct 6 President Barack Obama on Thursday said the recent hikes in fees charged by U.S. banks were not a good practice and were likely unfair for consumers.

Obama, speaking at a wide-ranging press conference, said in some cases banks may be jacking up fees because other charges have been prohibited, which is not a "good practice," and "not necessarily fair to consumers."

The president said banks can charge what they like as long as there is accountability and transparency, adding it is appropriate for the government to play an oversight role.

(Reporting by Kim Dixon, Editing by Sandra Maler)