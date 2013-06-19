BERLIN, June 19 U.S. President Barack Obama said
alongside Germany's Angela Merkel on Wednesday that the drive to
bring budgets under control and reform economies must not lose
sight of the principle goal of improving people's lives.
Obama said in Berlin that leaders had to "make sure that in
pursuit of longer-term policies ... we don't lose sight of our
main goal which is to make the lives of people better".
"And if for example we start seeing youth unemployment go
too high, then at some point we have got to modulate our
approach to ensure that we don't just lose a generation who may
never recover in terms of their careers," he told a news
conference with the German chancellor.