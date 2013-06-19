BERLIN, June 19 The United States has struck the
right balance between the need to gather intelligence and
safeguarding civil liberties, U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday, following criticism over U.S. Internet
surveillance programmes.
"I came into office committed to protecting the American
people but also committed to our values and our ideals and one
of our highest ideals is civil liberties and privacy," Obama
said.
"I am confident that at this point we have struck the
appropriate balance," he said at a joint news conference with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.