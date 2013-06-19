BERLIN, June 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday that government
monitoring of Internet communications needed to remain within
proper limits.
"I made clear that although we do see the need for gathering
information, the topic of proportionality is always an important
one and the free democratic order is based on people feeling
safe," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Obama.
"That's why the question of balance and proportionality is
something we will continue to discuss and where we have agreed
further exchange of information between the German Interior
Ministry and the authorities concerned in the United States."