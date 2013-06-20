(Fixes typo in second paragraph)
By Roberta Rampton and Stephen Brown
BERLIN, June 19 U.S. President Barack Obama used
a speech in Berlin on Wednesday to call on Russia to revive the
push for a world without nuclear weapons, offering to cut
deployed nuclear arsenals by a third, but Moscow immediately
poured scorn on his proposal.
Speaking in Berlin where U.S. Presidents John F. Kennedy and
Ronald Reagan gave rousing Cold-War speeches, Obama urged Russia
to help build on the "New START" treaty that requires Moscow and
Washington to cut stockpiles of deployed nuclear weapons to
1,550 each by 2018.
The speech, a day after Obama met Russian President Vladimir
Putin at a summit where they disagreed publicly about Syria, was
given a frosty reception by Moscow which said it could "not take
such proposals seriously" while Washington was beefing up its
anti-missile defences.
"After a comprehensive review, I have determined that we can
ensure the security of America and our allies, and maintain a
strong and credible strategic deterrent, while reducing our
deployed strategic nuclear weapons by up to one third," Obama
said.
"I intend to seek negotiated cuts with Russia to move beyond
Cold War nuclear postures," he said at the Brandenburg Gate,
which once overlooked the Berlin Wall that divided the communist
east and the capitalist west.
Russia says U.S. plans for anti-missile defences harm the
goal of arms reduction by requiring Moscow to hold more missiles
or lose its deterrent capability.
"How can we take the idea of strategic nuclear weapons
reductions seriously when the United States is building up its
ability to intercept these strategic nuclear weapons?" Deputy
Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said.
"These things clearly do not go together. It's obvious that
Russia's highest political leadership cannot take such proposals
seriously," Rogozin told reporters.
Obama's vision of a "world without nuclear weapons" set out
in a speech in Prague in 2009, three months into his presidency,
earned him the Nobel Peace Prize. But his mixed results so far
have fuelled criticism that the prize may have been premature.
Experts said reducing the nuclear arsenal makes strategic
and economic sense. But Mark Fitzpatrick at the International
Institute for Strategic Studies said Obama faces major obstacles
"including a recalcitrant Russia and a reluctant Senate."
Following Obama's speech, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
outlined the change in nuclear strategy in a 10-page report to
the U.S. Congress that called for the Pentagon to reduce its
reliance on atomic weapons in military planning and boost the
role of non-nuclear strike capability.
Hagel said in a speech later in Nebraska that the move
followed a two-year review of the size and mission of U.S.
nuclear force.
Putin, speaking in St. Petersburg minutes before Obama's
speech, made no direct comment but voiced concern about U.S.
missile defences and high-precision weapons. Body language
between Obama and Putin was chilly when the two men met at the
Group of Eight summit on Tuesday in Northern Ireland.
Moscow sees nuclear deterrents as the safeguard of national
security. It is worried about the West's superior conventional
weapons and NATO plans for a missile defence system in Europe.
"High-precision conventional weapons systems are being
actively developed ... States possessing such weapons strongly
increase their offensive potential," said Putin.
The chief of the Russian military's general staff appears
reluctant to negotiate a new nuclear deal and Russian foreign
policy expert Fyodor Lukyanov described Obama's desire to "go to
zero globally" as totally unacceptable in Russia.
REPUBLICANS OPPOSED
Obama will also target reductions in U.S. and Russian
tactical nuclear weapons in Europe and host a summit in 2016 on
securing nuclear materials and preventing nuclear terrorism. He
hosted such a meeting in 2010, a second was held in Seoul in
2012 and Obama will attend a third in The Hague next year.
When they met at the G8 summit, Putin and Obama signed a new
agreement on securing nuclear material left over from the Cold
War, replacing the 1992 Nunn-Lugar agreement that expired on
Monday.
That was "the kind of constructive, cooperative relationship
that moves us out of a Cold War mindset", Obama said afterwards.
Early initiatives of Obama's presidency led to the New START
treaty plus measures to bolster the Non-Proliferation Treaty and
a new effort to secure nuclear materials worldwide, but that
push has flagged in the face of political realities.
But Obama said the United States and Russia were on track to
cut deployed nuclear warheads "to their lowest levels since the
1950s" and said a framework was being forged to counter what he
called Iran and North Korea's "nuclear weaponisation".
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons. North Korea has
tested nuclear devices.
Obama also wants to see negotiations on a treaty to end the
production of fissile materials for weapons.
Experts and advocacy groups described Obama's initiative as
"long overdue" and the reduction targets as modest.
"The one-third cuts outlined by the President are but
200-300 warheads fewer than the United States was prepared to
agree to during the New START negotiations four years ago," said
Daryl Kimball of the Arms Control Association in Washington.
"The U.S. could have gone much lower and maintained
deterrence," said Jon Wolfsthal, a former special advisor to the
vice president on nuclear security and non proliferation. He saw
little chance of success in the face of political opposition.
"Our experience has been that nuclear arsenals - other than
ours - are on the rise," said Jim Inhofe, the top Republican on
the Senate's Armed Services Committee, pointing to Iran and
North Korea.
"A country whose conventional military strength has been
weakened due to budget cuts ought not to consider further
nuclear force reductions while turmoil in the world is growing."
