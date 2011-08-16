* USDA, DOE and Navy to invest $510 million over 3 years

* Obama administration to partner with private sector

* Administration hopes new initiative aims to create jobs (Adds details paragraphs 13-16)

By Malathi Nayak

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 The Obama administration pledged Tuesday to give the moribund market for next-generation biofuel a half-billion-dollar boost, promising the nation's fighter planes and navy craft would be ready customers.

Under a plan funded by the departments of the Navy, Energy and Agriculture, companies will be invited to bid on new biofuel projects in which the government would match the investment. They would produce ethanol from next-generation sources like wood chips and inedible parts of plants rather than corn, which is now the primary feedstock.

The $510 million three-year plan is meant to kick-start the industry for so-called cellulosic ethanol, which has failed to live up to high expectations and government targets due to uncertain government support and scarce funding.

Producing more next-generation domestic biofuel is a key component of President Barack Obama's goal of reducing oil imports by one-third by 2025 without risking another spike in food costs from demand for corn, more than 40 percent of which is now used to make U.S. ethanol.

"The President understands that for us to be more competitive economically and for us to be more secure, we need a diversification in our energy choices rather than continuing to blindly support oil-producing monopolies," Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said.

The U.S. Navy has already tested F-18 fighter jets with biofuels. Besides investing in the initiative, the Navy is offering to be a ready customer of biofuels.

"I have announced that by no later than 2020, the Navy will get at least half of its energy sources both afloat and ashore from non-fossil fuel sources," Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said.

To reach this goal, the Navy's demand for biofuels will be 8 million barrels a year, Mabus said.

Over the next three years, $510 million will provide resources to construct new facilities or retro-fit several drop-in biofuel plants and refineries.

The initiative is aimed at spurring economic growth in rural America by allowing farmers and ranchers to sell corn husk, grass and other feedstock to these facilities.

"It will support development of a new, rural-focused industry that will replace imported crude oil with secure, renewable fuels made here in the U.S.," Energy Secretary Steven Chu said.

Vilsack said the initiative would have no "significant impact on the supply of agricultural commodities used for the production of food."

Critics have long bemoaned the slow development of advanced biofuels and the overdependence on corn-based ethanol. The use of corn to make fuel has been criticized for helping to drive up the price of the crop, hurting the poor globally.

For two consecutive years, the EPA has cut the levels of cellulosic biofuels to be blended into America's gasoline as the industry failed to keep up with expectations.

Under Congress' 2005 renewable fuel standards, the goal was to add 500 million gallons of cellulosic biofuel in 2012. The EPA, however, slashed this down to only 3.45 million to 12.9 million gallons.

The United States is expected to produce 13.5 billion gallons of corn-based ethanol this year.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Andrea Evans)