(Corrects figure in penultimate paragraph to $1.3 billion (not
$1.3 trillion)
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA Nov 17 U.S. President
Barack Obama will showcase a $21.7 billion deal Boeing
has struck with Indonesia's largest domestic airline, Lion Air,
the White House said.
Obama will attend a signing ceremony on Friday for the order
for 230 aircraft, which the White House said would support more
than 110,000 jobs across the United States, on the sidelines of
an East Asia Summit he is attending on the Indonesian island of
Bali.
The White House described the deal in a statement as one of
the largest between a U.S. company and an Indonesia one.
It said the deal included options for another 150 aircraft
valued at $14 billion, bringing its potential total value to $35
billion.
The White House is seeking to underline the U.S. jobs
potential from Obama's efforts to increase engagement in the
Asia-Pacific region, including trade with emerging powers in
Southeast Asia.
Deals announced during the president's trip would total more
than $25 billion and could support 127,000 jobs.
Under pressure to bring down a 9 percent U.S. unemployment
rate, Obama is seeking to boost American exports to the
Asia-Pacific to help offset weakness in Europe.
In addition to the Lion Air deal, the White House announced
on Thursday that Boeing had also reached a $2.4 billion deal for
Singapore Airlines to buy eight wide body aircraft.
The White House said GE will sell 50 engines to
Indonesia's Garuda Airlines in an agreement worth $1.3 billion.
A subsidiary of United Technologies will also supply
12 Black Hawk helicopters to the Royal Brunei Armed Forces
Support Helicopter Project, in a deal worth $325 million.
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Robert Birsel and
Ed Lane)