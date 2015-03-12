WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
will not accept action by Congress that "locks in" sequestration
spending constraints, White House budget director Shaun Donovan
said on Thursday as Republicans prepare to release their budget
plans.
"The president has been very clear. He will not accept a
budget that locks in the sequester going forward and he will not
accept a budget that severs the vital link between defense and
non-defense," Donovan told a news conference at the Capitol.
Although the president doesn't sign the non-binding budget
resolution from Congress, he does have the ability to veto
spending legislation. Asked if Obama would veto spending bills
that conform to the $1.1 trillion across-the-board spending caps
for this year, Donovan said those would be reviewed as they are
written later this year.
