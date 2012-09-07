WASHINGTON, Sept 6 A deadline loomed on Thursday
for the Obama administration to provide details on mandatory
spending cuts if Congress fails to reach a deficit reduction
deal by year end, but the White House has not said when it will
release the report.
President Barack Obama, who on Thursday night accepted the
Democratic Party nomination for a second term, is required to
list how the first segment of $1.2 trillion in automatic
spending cuts over 10 years would affect the government. Under a
law he signed on Aug. 7, he was supposed to do that within 30
days.
If the cuts are not changed or canceled by Congress, the
spending reductions would take away about $55 billion from
defense and $55 billion from other domestic programs in 2013.
Neither Obama nor congressional Republicans want the
across-the-board automatic spending cuts to proceed, but they
have been unable to reach a deal on how to replace them with
other, more carefully crafted deficit-reduction steps.
The Republican congressional leadership expressed
frustration on Thursday that the report, which is being prepared
by the Office of Management and Budget, was not yet available.
"OMB said it was due today," said Don Stewart, a spokesman
for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. "Despite repeated
inquiries, the White House has yet to tell us when they are
sending up the report."
There was no comment from the White House.
The report is likely to be very specific and list dollar
amounts in great detail, said budget analyst Richard Kogan of
the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
"That's a lot of numbers, and one person described the
report as a big 'data dump.'" he said.