(Adds quotes from Obama, comments from lawmakers and White
House officials, details from budget)
By Jeff Mason and David Lawder
WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
proposed a $4.1 trillion spending plan for fiscal year 2017 on
Tuesday in a final White House budget that met immediate
Republican resistance for its cost and reliance on tax hikes to
fund domestic priorities.
Obama, a Democrat who leaves office next January, sought to
outline his fiscal and political vision for the country with
proposed investments in infrastructure, cyber security,
education, and job growth.
It also includes more than $11 billion for the Departments
of Defense and State to fight Islamic State militants and
stabilize Syria - one measure that could draw bipartisan
support.
But the plan is primarily a political document and is
unlikely to be embraced by the Republican-controlled Congress.
Paul Ryan, the Republican speaker of the House of
Representatives, called it a "manual for growing the federal
government at the expense of hardworking Americans."
The budget envisions a deficit of $503 billion in fiscal
2017 after a $616 billion budget gap in the current fiscal year
ending on Sept. 30.
It seeks to cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over 10 years
largely through smaller tax breaks for wealthy earners, new
savings in Medicare healthcare, and assumptions that adoption of
its policies on immigration reform and other areas would boost
economic growth.
"The budget that we're releasing today reflects my
priorities and the priorities that I believe will help advance
security and prosperity in America for many years to come,"
Obama told reporters at the White House after a meeting with
national security advisers on cyber security.
"It drives down the deficit. It includes smart savings on
healthcare, immigration, tax reform," he said.
The budget seeks $19 billion for cyber security investments
across the U.S. government.
White House officials sought to play down the portrayal of
the budget as dead on arrival in Congress. They noted bipartisan
support for increases in funds for cancer research, opioid
addiction programs and anti-poverty measures such as an
expansion of the earned income tax credit (EITC), which helps
low-income taxpayers.
Other proposals were clear non-starters, though, including
one to levy a $10.25 per barrel tax on imported and domestically
produced oil to fund transportation infrastructure such as mass
transit and high speed rail.
"The president's final budget continues his focus on new
spending proposals instead of confronting our country's massive
overspending and skyrocketing $19 trillion in debt," said Senate
Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi.
BIPARTISAN DIVIDE
The budget forecasts that deficits would average 2.5 percent
of U.S. economic output over 10 years compared to about 4.0
percent in the Congressional Budget Office's estimate, which is
based on existing tax and spending laws.
It stayed within the bounds of an agreement reached between
the White House and Congress last year that lifted mandatory
"sequestration" cuts on both defense and domestic spending.
The budget proposes lifting the limits entirely from 2018.
Obama and Ryan agree on some anti-poverty policies, but the
general differences between the two men and their parties are
vast, particularly in a presidential election year.
Underscoring that divide and the fact that the budget is
Obama's last, Republican lawmakers took the unusual step of not
inviting Obama's budget director Shaun Donovan to brief about
the proposal.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, who has likened the snub
to Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump's decision
to skip a debate with fellow candidates before the Iowa
nominating contest, challenged Republicans to move on areas of
compromise.
"The question really for Republicans at this point is, are
they going to do anything? Are they going to use their majority
in Congress to strengthen our cyber security, to fight opioid
addiction, to cure cancer, or are they not?" he said.
Congress can advance elements of the budget without
endorsing the entire proposal.
Republicans are especially resistant to the White House's
tax proposals.
The budget takes aim at tax breaks for the wealthy that have
been perennial targets, including the "carried interest"
loophole allowing investment fund managers to treat income as
capital gains. It would also increase the top tax rate on
capital gains and impose the "Buffett Rule" to ensure that
millionaires pay a tax rate of no less than 30 percent of their
income after charitable contributions.
In addition, it proposes a new fee on the liabilities of the
largest banks that would raise $111 billion over 10 years and
discourage excessive leverage in the financial system.
The budget foresees $375 billion in new 10-year savings to
federal healthcare programs, including several changes to the
Medicare program for seniors.
The budget calls for $152 billion in research and
development, an increase of 4 percent over fiscal year 2016.
(Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, David Shepardson, Susan
Cornwell, Richard Cowan, and Julia Edwards; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)