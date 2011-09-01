WASHINGTON, Sept 1 President Barack Obama, under heavy fire from Americans for his economic leadership, on Thursday cut estimates for U.S. growth but projected lower deficits in the years ahead.

The president, who must curb high unemployment to improve his chances of winning re-election in 2012, is to give a major speech next week on how he plans to boost hiring and economic growth.

In its midyear review of Obama's annual budget, the White House gave some hints of what he will lay out in his Sept. 8 jobs speech. It could include a mixture of tax cuts aimed at middle class families, infrastructure spending and aid for the long-term unemployed.

"These will build on the actions the President has been urging Congress to complete that will strengthen the economy and create jobs, but also include new measures that will accelerate job growth in the short term," the White House said. (Reporting by Alister Bulll; Editing by Vicki Allen)