WASHINGTON Nov 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
will ask government agencies on Wednesday to find cost savings
by cutting back in areas ranging from travel and vehicles to
purchases of promotional coffee mugs and gadgets.
The White House order on cost-cutting is the latest in a
series of initiatives Obama is carrying out that do not require
congressional approval. By taking the executive actions, he is
trying to put pressure on opposition Republicans to work with
him on his $447 billion jobs package and other legislative
proposals.
The order would urge agencies to use teleconferences and
videoconferences to cut down on travel and to reduce on
printing costs by making information available electronically.
Agencies would be encouraged to take steps to ensure they
are not paying for laptops, cellphones, smart phones and other
devices when they are not needed or might go unused.
The White House said the order calls for a shrinking of the
federal vehicle fleet and a reduction in "swag" -- promotional
clothing, coffee mugs and gadgets that agencies sometimes buy.
A White House official said the budgets for these items
would be reduced by 20 percent and estimated the initiative
could save the government billions of dollars annually.
(Reporting by Caren Bohan; editing by Mohammad Zargham)