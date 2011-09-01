WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The new job proposals that
President Barack Obama will unveil next week would improve
unemployment projections that his administration put forth on
Thursday in a mid-year review of the federal budget, the White
House said.
"It would add to economic growth and cause an increase in
job creation," White House spokesman Jay Carney said when asked
whether congressional approval of Obama's yet-to-be announced
jobs plan would reduce the 9.0 average unemployment rate for
2012 projected in the latest budget review.
The level of joblessness is expected to be a major factor
in Obama's bid for a second term in the November 2012
election.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)