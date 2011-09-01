WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The new job proposals that President Barack Obama will unveil next week would improve unemployment projections that his administration put forth on Thursday in a mid-year review of the federal budget, the White House said.

"It would add to economic growth and cause an increase in job creation," White House spokesman Jay Carney said when asked whether congressional approval of Obama's yet-to-be announced jobs plan would reduce the 9.0 average unemployment rate for 2012 projected in the latest budget review.

The level of joblessness is expected to be a major factor in Obama's bid for a second term in the November 2012 election. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)