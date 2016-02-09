CORRECTED-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday it expects to spend $56.3 billion to buy 404 F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp over the next five years.
The funding includes engines that will be built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp.
TAIPEI, April 11 Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco , whose businesses stretch from smartphones to electric vehicles, has abandoned a $2 billion proposed acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio, the company said on Tuesday.