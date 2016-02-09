WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary
Robert Work said the Pentagon's plan to truncate the Littoral
Combat Ship program at 40 ships instead of 52 reflected budget
pressures and was "not an indictment" of the program.
Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia's Austal
each build different models of the smaller, fast coastal
warships. Carter said he wants the Navy to have a competition
and pick just one supplier for future ships.
Work said the Pentagon decided to buy two of the ships in
fiscal 2017, instead of scaling orders back to just one ship as
Defense Secretary Ash Carter had ordered in a memo late last
year, at the Navy's request. He said the move was meant to help
ensure a smooth transition to a future competition by keeping
both shipbuilders working for another year.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)