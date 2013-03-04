WASHINGTON, March 4 White House economic adviser
Brian Deese is a leading candidate to become deputy director of
the Office of Management and Budget, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
Deese, now deputy director of the White House's National
Economic Council, would join Sylvia Mathews Burwell, currently
president of the Walmart Foundation, whom Obama tapped on Monday
to be director of OMB.
Deese is a young, popular member of the president's economic
team who was closely involved with the administration's bailout
of the auto industry.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)