WASHINGTON, March 4 White House economic adviser Brian Deese is a leading candidate to become deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Deese, now deputy director of the White House's National Economic Council, would join Sylvia Mathews Burwell, currently president of the Walmart Foundation, whom Obama tapped on Monday to be director of OMB.

Deese is a young, popular member of the president's economic team who was closely involved with the administration's bailout of the auto industry. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)