UPDATE 2-CERAWEEK-Saudi oil minister says oil market fundamentals improving
* Warns "no free ride" for non-OPEC producers (Adds Russian, Iraqi oil ministers, remarks on Trump govt, shale references)
KUALA LUMPUR/DUBAI, March 7 Malaysia said on Tuesday that suspected militants from Yemen arrested late last month ahead of a visit by Saudi King Salman had been planning an attack on Arab royalty.
LAGOS, March 7 Nigeria expects the economy to climb out of recession and grow 2.19 percent this year, the budget ministry said on Tuesday, unveiling a reform plan that includes selling assets and hiking a luxury goods tax.