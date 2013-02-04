WASHINGTON Feb 4 President Barack Obama will
meet with chief executives from 12 companies including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc's Lloyd Blankfein and Yahoo Inc's
Marissa Mayer on Tuesday to discuss immigration and
deficit reduction, according to a White House official.
"The president will continue his engagement with outside
leaders on a number of issues - including immigration reform and
how it fits into his broader economic agenda, and his efforts to
achieve balanced deficit reduction," the official told Reuters
on Monday.
Other chief executives include Arne Sorenson of Marriott
International Inc, Jeff Smisek of United Continental
Holdings Inc, and Klaus Kleinfeld of Alcoa Inc.
Obama's meeting is a sign he is seeking to gather support
from leading members of the U.S. business community for his top
domestic priorities in the early days of his second term.