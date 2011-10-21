(Corrects name in paragraphs 11 and 13 to Richard Parker
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 President Barack Obama's
grim warnings about the state of the U.S. economy could
backfire on him by undermining a key goal of his re-election
campaign -- restoring the confidence of Americans.
In his drive to push a $447 billion jobs package through
Congress to spur hiring, the Democratic president has spoken of
an economic emergency that he wants Congress to fix by
approving his ideas to create jobs.
But the more Americans worry about the economy, the less
likely they are to spend, jeopardizing any upside from Obama's
jobs program.
The president is also trying to move the dial of public
opinion against Republicans by crisscrossing the country to
push for a "fairer" American economy. He has voiced
understanding for the Occupy Wall Street movement protesting
policies during the recession that critics say helped banks but
provided little relief for high unemployment and job
insecurity.
By siding with public anger against big banks and pushing
for higher taxes on millionaires, Obama may make Americans more
unhappy about wide income inequality, which could hurt his
re-election bid.
"Populism is predicated on people feeling that they are
getting the short stick," said Jim Kessler, vice president for
policy at Third Way, a nonpartisan think-tank in Washington.
"In tough economic times, optimists win presidential races
and pessimists lose. It is very hard to be both a populist and
have a sunny view of America's future," Kessler said.
U.S. consumer sentiment slumped in early October as worries
about declining incomes drove consumer expectations down to the
lowest level in more than 30 years.
Some past American presidents, like Republican Ronald
Reagan and Democrat Franklin Roosevelt, managed to project
beyond tough economic times and win re-election despite high
U.S. unemployment. Obama must perform the same trick.
Reagan was re-elected in 1984 after the U.S. jobless rate
improved from 9.5 percent to 7.2 percent. No president since
then has won a second term with unemployment above 7.2
percent.
In confronting the economic Depression of the 1930s,
Roosevelt "appealed to a broad cross-section of Americans by
showing he was willing to try anything ... vigor and
determination count for a lot," said Richard Parker, professor
with the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
Roosevelt also was able to capture the popular imagination
with his mass employment plans.
"The picture that Roosevelt used was of putting millions of
young men to work on the Civilian Conservation Corp where they
were doing physical labor out of doors in nature, three of the
totemic ideals of American life," Parker said. "In the age of
electronics, what is it? We all power up our Ipods together?"
HONESTY BEST POLICY
The White House says Obama is simply being straight with
the country about the risks ahead.
"You have to be honest with people that, obviously, the
economy is growing at a very, very slow rate, we're not making
a dent on jobs, and you have this Europe thing overhanging," a
top White House official told reporters in a recent briefing.
The European Union is grappling with a crisis of debt among
some of its members that is affecting world markets.
"The president (is) saying: 'Listen, there is a chance here
it could get even worse than it is, and so therefore the urgent
case for action is even more pronounced," the White House
official said.
Part of Obama's challenge is to get voters to look past the
economy's gloomy short-term outlook, the still-battered housing
market and unemployment pinned above a lofty 9 percent, to a
brighter future that appeals to natural U.S. optimism.
There is some polling evidence that Obama's message of the
need for more fairness in the tax code is getting across.
A CBS poll published on Oct. 3 found that 64 percent of
Americans supported millionaires paying higher taxes to help
lower the deficit.
Republicans are resisting tax increases, insisting that
reducing the federal deficit through spending cuts will spur
job growth.
"He seems to have solidified his Democratic base. That is
very important and those numbers are not going down," said
Karlyn Bowman, a senior fellow with the American Enterprise
Institute in Washington.
"That is one of the reasons he might be using the populist
rhetoric, but obviously he has to appeal to a broader swathe of
the population than that."
