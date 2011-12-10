WASHINGTON Dec 10 President Barack Obama on
Saturday said he will not take "no" for an answer on his
nominee to head a new consumer watchdog agency, despite
Republicans vowing to block him.
Obama has nominated former Ohio Attorney General Richard
Cordray to head the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
But Republicans are promising to block the nomination until
changes are made in how the new agency operates.
Obama said a consumer watchdog is needed to prevent Wall
Street from taking advantage of Main Street.
"See, for too long, the rules weren't the same on Wall
Street as they were on Main Street," Obama said in his weekly
radio and online address.
"Risky bets were made with other people's money. Some folks
made a lot of money taking advantage of consumers. It was
wrong," he said. "And this irresponsible behavior on the part
of some contributed to the worst financial crisis since the
Great Depression."
Democrats in Congress say they have no intention of
compromising, even if it means the new consumer bureau will be
without a leader until after the 2012 elections.
"So I refuse to take 'no' for an answer. Financial
institutions have plenty of high-powered lawyers and lobbyists
looking out for them," Obama said. "It's time consumers had
someone on their side."
(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; editing by Todd Eastham)