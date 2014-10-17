(Updates throughout with comments from Obama, details of
Friday's actions.)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Oct 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
signed an executive order on Friday to beef up security measures
for federal credit cards, and urged banks and retailers to
follow suit in an effort to combat the growing threat of
identity fraud.
The order, which Obama signed before a lively, packed crowd
of regulators at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will
add microchips and PIN numbers to government credit cards and
debit cards starting in January.
The president also announced that several major companies
will take steps to make their own systems more secure and offer
more customer protections.
"The idea that somebody halfway around the world could run
up thousands of dollars in charges in your name just because
they stole your number, or because you swiped your card at the
wrong place in the wrong time, that's infuriating," he said.
Obama's executive order comes after many large companies
including Target, JPMorgan and Home Depot
have suffered high-profile cybersecurity breaches.
The White House said that Home Depot, Target, Walgreen
and Wal-Mart Stores will roll out secure chip
and PIN-compatible card terminals in all their stores, most by
January.
In addition, American Express plans to launch a $10
million program to help small businesses upgrade sale terminals.
Visa will invest in education programs about microchips,
Mastercard is offering free online identity theft
monitoring and Citi Cards will partner with FICO to make
free credit scores available.
Bank and retail industry groups have been at odds for years
over how to improve the security of electronic payments. The
recent data breaches have made the dispute more prominent.
Banks have wanted retailers to bear more of the costs of
replacing cards after breaches occur, while retailers said banks
had been slow to adopt new technologies.
But both sides welcomed the news of Obama's executive order.
In statements, the American Bankers Association and the National
Retail Federation each said they supported the measures.
Obama said he hopes Congress will "do its part" and pass
cybersecurity legislation to create a national standard for
handling data breaches.
Obama signed the executive order at the headquarters of the
CFPB, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to
protect consumers from predatory lending practices.
After signing the order, he joked that even he recently had
his credit card declined at a New York restaurant.
"It turned out I guess I don't use it enough. So they
thought there was some fraud going on," he said. "Fortunately,
Michelle had hers."
Obama has signed a series of other executive orders, such as
on minimum wages and carbon emissions, which, while generally
limited in scope, have been designed to either jumpstart more
action or pressure Congress to act.
