WASHINGTON Oct 28 A top aide to President
Barack Obama expressed frustration on Friday with his fellow
Democrats as well as Republican members of Congress for
resisting the White House's domestic agenda.
The comments by Obama's chief of staff William Daley, made
in an interview with the Politico newspaper, could add to
tension that has arisen between Obama and some congressional
Democrats.
"On the domestic side, both Democrats and Republicans have
really made it very difficult for the president to be anything
like a chief executive," Daley told Politico. "This has led to
a kind of frustration."
Some Democrats have been unhappy with Obama's handling of
this year's budget battles, viewing him as having been too
willing to compromise with Republicans on their demands for
spending cuts to cherished social programs.
"There's no question that Democrats haven't agreed, or some
Democrats haven't agreed, with every position the president has
taken on every issue," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters.
Democrats were upset when word leaked out last summer about
the shape of a "grand bargain" on deficit reduction that was
discussed between Obama and Republican House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner. Under discussion were changes to the
Social Security retirement program that Democrats opposed.
Ultimately, Boehner walked away from the talks because his
fellow Republicans balked.
Carney, seeming to play down Daley's comments, said it had
been Republicans, not Democrats, who have thwarted the
president's agenda.
"The obstacle to getting things done that the
American people want done on the economy and jobs has been
congressional Republicans," Carney said.
Obama this week took a series of actions on the economy,
including steps to help struggling homeowners, college students
and small businesses, that do not require congressional
action.
Rolling out a new slogan, "We can't wait," Obama has
pledged to take further executive actions.
The White House has sought to paint Republicans as
obstructionists for impeding his $447 billion jobs package and
the new executive actions are aimed at part in putting pressure
on them to work with the administration on that legislation.
(Writing by Caren Bohan; Editing by Eric Walsh)