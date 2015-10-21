By Julia Edwards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Oct 21 President Barack Obama
will seek to draw attention to the growing U.S. heroin problem
on Wednesday on a trip to West Virginia, which has the nation's
highest drug overdose death rate.
The president's visit to the state, which is politically
conservative but tends to elect Republicans and Democrats, will
be his first in more than five years. In that time, heroin abuse
has worsened.
Obama will visit Charleston, the state capital. In nearby
Huntington, seen as West Virginia's heroin hub, police reported
seizing 5.5 kilograms of heroin in 2013, up from 395 grams in
2010.
Law enforcement and healthcare workers in Charleston and
Huntington say that unemployment, a high injury rate among coal
workers and poor access to drug abuse treatment programs have
made the state ground-zero of a national heroin problem.
Obama is expected to announce plans for federal agencies to
ensure that training is provided for prescribers of opiate-based
painkillers, which are often a gateway to heroin.
An estimated 45 percent of U.S. heroin users also are
addicted to prescription painkillers, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Obama will direct the CDC to invest $8.5 million in opiate
addiction prevention and also will ask for a federal review of
barriers to medication and treatment for opiate addiction.
Dr. Dan Foster, a retired surgeon and former West Virginia
legislator, said more funding is needed. He is working to open a
clinic for heroin addicts in Charleston, but has far been
stymied by a lack of funding.
In Huntington, deputy fire department chief Jan Rader said
she noticed a spike in heroin deaths around 2011. It was around
that time that Florida began to shut down the so-called pill
mills where West Virginia suppliers had been traveling to buy
opiate-based prescription drugs for resale at home.
Rader said Huntington has had success in reaching heroin
addicts by providing clean needles and counseling. "We own our
problem, and we're working diligently to fix it. But we need
help desperately as far as financial support," Rader said.
Both Foster and Rader will attend a community discussion
that Obama will host at East End Family Resource Center on
Wednesday. Foster said he agrees with Obama's approach of
treating, rather than incarcerating, addicts.
"We have taken on a culture of looking at this more as a
disease rather than a moral failing," Foster said.
