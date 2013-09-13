WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. President Barack Obama has chosen former acting budget chief Jeffrey Zients to replace Gene Sperling as his top economic adviser, a White House official said on Friday.

Obama plans to make the announcement about the change later in the day, according to the official, who was confirming a report in the New York Times.

Sperling, a longtime economic adviser to Obama and to President Bill Clinton, will step down at the end of this year.