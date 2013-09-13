By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 President Barack Obama has
chosen former acting budget chief Jeffrey Zients to replace Gene
Sperling as his top economic adviser, marking a shakeup in his
advisory team while the White House struggles to gain traction
for its economic agenda.
Sperling, a longtime economic adviser to Obama and to former
President Bill Clinton, will stay through the fall to help with
what are expected to be contentious talks with Congress about
the budget and the U.S. debt ceiling. Sperling steps down on
January 1.
Zients, a familiar figure at the White House, served two
stints as acting director of the Office of Management and
Budget, but was passed over for the top job.
"I am certain that in Jeff's hands we will continue to have
strong leadership of our economic policy team and his advice
will be critical as we keep moving this country forward and
building an economy where everyone who works hard can get
ahead," Obama said in a statement on Friday.
The president has tried to boost his public emphasis on jobs
and the economy with tours this summer focused on housing policy
and making higher education more affordable, but his message has
been eclipsed largely by the attention in Washington on
potential U.S. military strikes against Syria.
Sperling, who worked on tax reform and job creation measures
during his White House tenure, was "was central to designing
policies to help support the housing recovery and was a driving
force behind our manufacturing agenda and our efforts to attract
jobs and investment to the United States," Obama said.
"Gene's relentless work ethic, sharp intellect and ability
to work across the (political) aisle have been instrumental in
our efforts to build a better bargain for the middle class and
reduce the deficit while also protecting the most vulnerable,"
the president said.
Sperling worked at the Treasury Department in Obama's first
term before replacing Lawrence Summers as director of the White
House National Economic Council.
The president's next major economic decision will be the
selection of a nominee to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, and Summers is considered a top candidate.
Sperling is one of a handful of advisers who is intimately
involved in that selection process, and the White House says
Obama has not made his decision. An announcement is expected
soon.
Beside the top OMB job, Zients was also considered for two
Cabinet posts, secretary of commerce and U.S. trade
representative, but those jobs went to Penny Pritzker, a
businesswoman from Chicago and top Obama fundraiser, and Mike
Froman, a White House adviser on international economics,
respectively.