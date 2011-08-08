WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. President Barack Obama will address the economy and the situation in Afghanistan in a statement he will deliver later on Monday, a White House official said.

Obama's televised remarks, scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) at the White House, will be his first chance to possibly comment on Standard & Poor's decision on Friday to downgrade the United States' top-tier AAA credit rating. The decision sent stocks tumbling on U.S. and global exchanges. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)