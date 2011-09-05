(Adds details)
DETROIT, Sept 5 Tackling the U.S. housing
market's woes is a "high priority" for President Barack Obama,
a White House official said on Monday, but the aide would not
say whether housing-related measures would be in Obama's jobs
speech later this week.
"There is no question that there are far too many working
families who are concerned about the challenge of affording
their mortgage payment every month," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters accompanying Obama to Detroit for a
Labor Day holiday speech.
Earnest said whether or not that is in Obama's Thursday
speech before a joint session of Congress, "it's something
that's a high priority for this administration."
Sources close to the White House told Reuters that the
White House is considering an initiative that would make it
easier for struggling homeowners to refinance their mortgages
and take advantage of current low interest rates.
Those sources said Obama is likely to give a nod to this in
his speech on Thursday in which he will lay out proposals for
creating jobs and shoring up an economy in danger of sliding
into another recession.
(Reporting by Caren Bohan; editing by Matt Spetalnick and
Mohammad Zargham)