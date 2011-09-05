DETROIT, Sept 5 Tackling the U.S. housing
market's woes is a "high priority" for President Barack Obama,
a White House official said on Monday, but the aide would not
say whether housing-related measures would be in Obama's jobs
speech later this week.
"There is no question that there are far too many working
families who are concerned about the challenge of affording
their mortgage payment every month," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters accompanying Obama to Detroit for a
Labor Day holiday rally.
Earnest said whether that is in the Thursday speech or not,
"it's something that's a high priority for this
administration."
