DETROIT, Sept 5 Tackling the U.S. housing market's woes is a "high priority" for President Barack Obama, a White House official said on Monday, but the aide would not say whether housing-related measures would be in Obama's jobs speech later this week.

"There is no question that there are far too many working families who are concerned about the challenge of affording their mortgage payment every month," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters accompanying Obama to Detroit for a Labor Day holiday rally.

Earnest said whether that is in the Thursday speech or not, "it's something that's a high priority for this administration." (Reporting by Caren Bohan, editing by Matt Spetalnick)