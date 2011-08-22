* Visiting Detroit on Sept. 5 ahead of jobs speech
By Alister Bull
VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass., Aug 22 President Barack
Obama has taken heat for taking a vacation when the U.S.
economy is struggling, but aides are striving to make clear he
is not neglecting the country's finances during his break.
On Monday, Obama met with a top economic adviser and spoke
to investor Warren Buffett and Ford Motor Co. (F.N) chief
executive Alan Mulally about the economy, White House spokesman
Josh Earnest said.
Earnest also announced that Obama will travel to Detroit in
two weeks to discuss the economy on the U.S. Labor Day holiday
on Sept. 5, setting up a major address on jobs he is to deliver
later in the month.
The date of that address has not been set.
Obama will spend part of the day with workers and then make
remarks to the Metro Detroit Central Labor Council, Earnest
said.
With Buffett, the chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N), Obama discussed the overall U.S. economic outlook and
"reaction to the headwinds we've experienced over the last
couple of months," Earnest told reporters in Martha's Vineyard,
Massachusetts, where Obama is staying with his family.
"They talked a little bit about some possible measures that
would spur investment and increase economic growth. And they
also talked about some measures that could address the
long-term fiscal situation in this country," Earnest said.
Some critics from the rival Republican party had questioned
whether it was appropriate for Obama to take his annual break
given the country's economic problems, including an
unemployment rate stuck above 9 percent and weak growth in the
first half of 2011.
TRYING TO JUMP-START THE ECONOMY
Although his schedule includes family outings, golf games
and receptions, Obama is expected to spend much of his nine
days on the resort island working on a program meant to
jump-start the economy and find budget savings that surpass the
$1.5 trillion goal of a new congressional deficit-cutting
committee.
Buffett, 80, one of the world's richest men, touched a
national nerve last week by taking to the pages of The New York
Times to call for higher taxes for himself and his well-off
peers.
His call in the Times opinion piece came as Democrats and
Republicans fiercely debate how to balance the U.S. budget.
Republicans have resisted any attempts by Obama and his fellow
Democrats to make higher taxes for wealthier Americans part of
a budget plan.
With the Ford executive, Obama discussed developments in
the automotive and manufacturing industries, and efforts to
work through some temporary disruptions that they experienced
earlier this year.
"They also talked a little bit about expanding economic
growth, stimulating investment and expanding American exports,"
Earnest said.
Aides say he will lay out a package of steps for Congress
to consider, including an extension of the payroll tax holiday
and unemployment aid, infrastructure investment and patent
reform, as well as other proposals that could include extending
the payroll tax cut to employers.
Economists are skepitcal that Obama, a Democrat, will be
able to muscle anything significant through a divided Congress
in which his Republican opponents control the U.S. House of
Representatives.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington;
editing by Cynthia Osterman)