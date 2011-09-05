* Jobs package will include infrastructure projects -Obama
* 'Got to get Congress onboard,' he says
* Uses Detroit speech to rally labor support
By Caren Bohan
DETROIT, Sept 5 U.S. President Barack Obama on
Monday previewed proposals for new infrastructure spending and
an extension of payroll tax cuts as part of a major jobs
package he will unveil this week, and challenged Republicans to
find common ground with him.
Obama used a Labor Day rally with cheering union workers in
economically hard-hit Detroit to set a combative tone ahead of
his nationally televised speech to Congress on Thursday,
signaling he is ready to confront Republicans over their
resistance to his agenda.
"We're going to see if congressional Republicans can put
country before party," Obama told a campaign-style gathering of
about 13,000 in a General Motors parking lot. "The time for
Washington games is over. The time for action is now."
Obama's jobs speech has taken on new urgency after Friday's
dismal Labor Department report, which showed zero U.S.
employment growth in August and the jobless rate stuck at 9.1
percent.
The data stoked fresh fears that the fragile U.S. economy
could slide back into recession and underscored for Obama that
his 2012 re-election chances hinge heavily on his ability to
reignite the recovery and spur job creation.
"On Thursday, we're going to lay out a new way forward on
jobs to grow the economy and put more Americans back to work,"
Obama said in an appearance also aimed at re-energizing labor
supporters who helped him win the 2008 presidential election.
A FEW SPECIFICS
The White House has taken care to guard most specifics of
the plan Obama will lay out before a joint session of
Congress.
But Obama told his audience the package would include
infrastructure projects such as rebuilding roads and bridges
across the country to put construction workers back on the job.
Republicans who control the House of Representatives have
resisted such ideas as wasteful spending.
"We've just got to get Congress onboard," Obama said.
"Let's put America back to work."
Obama said he would push Congress to extend soon-to-expire
payroll tax cuts to spur hiring and put more money in
Americans' pockets.
A payroll tax holiday for workers and extended unemployment
benefits were enacted in a bipartisan package in December.
Obama called earlier this year for a continuation of both
measures through next year.
But congressional Republicans have been lukewarm on the
idea, with some saying the White House should focus on measures
such as broad tax reform that would have a more lasting impact
on the economy.
Obama also used his Detroit visit to try to rally support
from the U.S. labor movement, which backed him heavily in the
2008 race but has shown signs of disappointment with some of
his economic policies since he took office.
Richard Trumka, president of the 12 million-member AFL-CIO,
the largest U.S. labor coalition, urged Obama last week to act
with "boldness" with an ambitious jobs program and said unions
would be judging his plan as they decide where to throw their
support in the campaign.
Obama got an enthusiastic reception in Detroit -- the
audience interrupted him with chants of "Four more years."
Obama touted the benefits of his administration's 2009
decision to bail out Detroit-based automakers General Motors
and Chrysler. The Obama administration says its intervention
helped save more than 1 million jobs within the auto sector and
other industries it supports.
Despite that, the unemployment rate in Detroit was 14.1
percent in July 2011, the latest month for which statistics
were available. It is the largest city in Michigan, which is
expected to be crucial battleground state in the 2012
election.
(Writing by Caren Bohan and Matt Spetalnick; editing by
Mohammad Zargham)