By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 U.S. President Barack Obama,
under pressure to spur job growth, said on Monday he had chosen
Princeton labor economist Alan Krueger to become the top White
House economist and that he will offer a jobs plan next week.
The selection signaled a fresh attempt by Obama to make
good on his promise to focus on the U.S. economy and jobs with
Americans deeply dissatisfied with his handling of those
issues.
Krueger, an expert on unemployment who has argued that
raising the minimum wage could help employment rates, would
succeed Austan Goolsbee as chairman of the White House Council
of Economic Advisers.
With Krueger at his side in the White House Rose Garden,
Obama said he would rely on the economist for "unvarnished
recommendations" on how to bring down the 9.1 percent jobless
rate and restore growth to the struggling U.S. economy.
Obama described creating jobs as an urgent challenge and
said he will outline a plan next week to put more money in
Americans' pockets and get construction crews working.
"Next week I will be laying out a series of steps that
Congress can take immediately to put more money in the pockets
of working families and middle class families, to make it
easier for small businesses to hire people, to put construction
crews to work rebuilding our nation's roads and railways and
airports," he said.
Obama is expected to propose an extension of a payroll tax
cut and seek money for infrastructure improvements such as
repairing bridges and roads as a way to get Americans working.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the president was
still working on the plan and a day for its release had not yet
been decided.
Republicans in Congress have taken a dim view of new
stimulus spending, which means Obama could have trouble gaining
bipartisan support for his plan.
"My hope and expectation is that we can put country before
party and get something done for the American people," Obama
said.
LABOR EXPERTISE
Obama's public approval ratings have fallen to around 43
percent, close to the lows of his presidency, amid anxiety over
unemployment and lackluster economic growth, as he prepares to
ask Americans for a second term in 2012.
Krueger's expertise in labor-market issues is in keeping
with the administration's efforts to underscore a focus on
jobs, but he has also done work on the economics of education,
inequality and what breeds terrorism.
Goolsbee, one of Obama's longest-serving advisers, left the
administration earlier this month to return to his teaching job
at the University of Chicago. The departure was a blow for the
White House because Goolsbee had been a high-profile spokesman
on the economy.
"Alan understands the difficult challenges our country
faces, and I have confidence that he will help us meet those
challenges as one of the leaders on my economic team," Obama
said.
Krueger served in the Obama administration as a Treasury
Department economist but left that job to return to Princeton
last fall.
The nomination requires Senate confirmation but Krueger has
an advantage because he has gone through the confirmation
process before for his Treasury job. Carney said the White
House was optimistic he would get a speedy confirmation.
At Treasury, Krueger was assistant secretary for economic
policy and chief economist. He is also a veteran of President
Bill Clinton's administration, serving as chief economist for
the Department of Labor from August 1994 to August 1995.
Krueger holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial
and labor relations from Cornell University. He earned his PhD
in economics at Harvard University.
While at Princeton, Krueger was a regular contributor to
the Economic Scene column in The New York Times.
Krueger has written extensively on unemployment and the
effects of education on the labor market.
If confirmed as CEA chairman, Krueger would be the third
person to hold that post under Obama. Obama's first CEA
chairman, Christina Romer, left the post a year ago to return
to the University of California, Berkeley.
