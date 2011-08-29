WASHINGTON Aug 29 President Barack Obama on
Monday named Princeton professor Alan Krueger as chairman of
the White House Council of Economic Advisers, replacing Austan
Goolsbee who has returned to teaching. [ID:nN1E77S07I]
Krueger is best known for his studies on the labor market
but he has also examined issues as diverse as the economic
roots of terrorism and environmental economics.
Here is a snapshot of some of the positions he has taken in
his work as an academic economist:
WAGES
Krueger argued in a 1997 book he co-authored called "Myth
and Measurement: The New Economics of the Minimum Wage" that
modest rises in the minimum wage improve workers' incomes but
have little impact on employment rates and could even increase
hiring. This challenged the conventional wisdom in economics
that raising the minimum wage would lower employment, and
provided rigorous academic backing for those who favored
raising the minimum wage.
In a 1987 paper co-authored with Lawrence Summers, a former
director of Obama's National Economic Council, Krueger
highlighted the existence of significant wage differentials
that indicated the labor market was not working efficiently.
These findings have been used to underscore the importance of
trade unions and worker councils in narrowing wage inequality.
TAXES
Krueger argued in the New York Times in January 2009 for a
5 percent consumption tax, to take effect in 2011. he said this
would boost revenues by $500 billion a year once it kicked in,
and would spur spending in the meantime as consumers race to
make their purchases before the tax was implemented. He warned
it might dull economic activity, and could hit the poor harder
because they spend a relatively higher share of their income
than the rich. But he also noted that government was all about
making tough choices and once the budget position had improved,
thanks to the higher revenues, the impact of the tax could be
offset by reforms to corporate and income taxes.
WHAT MAKES A TERRORIST?
Krueger, using microeconomic analysis of Hamas and
Hezbollah, who are both designated as terrorist organizations
by Washington, argued in a 2007 book titled "What makes a
terrorist" that the popular assumption of poverty and ignorance
breeding terrorism is wrong. As a result, he argued, the United
States should not waste time fighting terrorism through aid and
education.
INEQUALITY
Krueger argued strongly in favor of more spending on public
education in a 2004 book he co-authored called "Inequality in
America". After studying options to narrow income inequalities,
he argued that investment in the education of the poor was
rewarded with a high return which may be even higher than
spending on the education of higher income students.
