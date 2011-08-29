WASHINGTON Aug 29 President Barack Obama on Monday named Princeton professor Alan Krueger as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, replacing Austan Goolsbee who has returned to teaching. [ID:nN1E77S07I]

Krueger is best known for his studies on the labor market but he has also examined issues as diverse as the economic roots of terrorism and environmental economics.

Here is a snapshot of some of the positions he has taken in his work as an academic economist:

WAGES

Krueger argued in a 1997 book he co-authored called "Myth and Measurement: The New Economics of the Minimum Wage" that modest rises in the minimum wage improve workers' incomes but have little impact on employment rates and could even increase hiring. This challenged the conventional wisdom in economics that raising the minimum wage would lower employment, and provided rigorous academic backing for those who favored raising the minimum wage.

In a 1987 paper co-authored with Lawrence Summers, a former director of Obama's National Economic Council, Krueger highlighted the existence of significant wage differentials that indicated the labor market was not working efficiently. These findings have been used to underscore the importance of trade unions and worker councils in narrowing wage inequality.

TAXES

Krueger argued in the New York Times in January 2009 for a 5 percent consumption tax, to take effect in 2011. he said this would boost revenues by $500 billion a year once it kicked in, and would spur spending in the meantime as consumers race to make their purchases before the tax was implemented. He warned it might dull economic activity, and could hit the poor harder because they spend a relatively higher share of their income than the rich. But he also noted that government was all about making tough choices and once the budget position had improved, thanks to the higher revenues, the impact of the tax could be offset by reforms to corporate and income taxes.

WHAT MAKES A TERRORIST?

Krueger, using microeconomic analysis of Hamas and Hezbollah, who are both designated as terrorist organizations by Washington, argued in a 2007 book titled "What makes a terrorist" that the popular assumption of poverty and ignorance breeding terrorism is wrong. As a result, he argued, the United States should not waste time fighting terrorism through aid and education.

INEQUALITY

Krueger argued strongly in favor of more spending on public education in a 2004 book he co-authored called "Inequality in America". After studying options to narrow income inequalities, he argued that investment in the education of the poor was rewarded with a high return which may be even higher than spending on the education of higher income students. (Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Mohammad Zargham)