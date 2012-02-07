WASHINGTON Feb 7 President Barack Obama
will seek $80 million in new funding for a program to boost
science and math education in U.S. schools, the White House said
on Tuesday.
Obama, who is running for re-election in November at a time
when the economy is voters' top concern, has sought to emphasize
math and science education as one of the keys to a robust
economic recovery.
Many U.S. business leaders have complained that a shortage
of workers with strong math and science skills has forced them
to look abroad.
Obama, who is hosting a science fair at the White House,
plans to announce the new initiative at the event.
The aim is to train 100,000 teachers who would be able to
share their expertise in science, technology, engineering and
math with 1 million additional students over the next decade.
Obama will formally unveil the request in his proposed
budget for fiscal year 2013 that he will present on Feb. 13.
The request requires approval from the U.S. Congress.
In addition to the $80 million in government funds Obama is
proposing, philanthropic organizations and private companies
have committed to providing $22 million, the White House said.
Organizations involved in the effort include the Carnegie
Corporation of New York, Google, the Bill and Melinda
Gates Foundation, Freeport-McMoRan and the Michael and
Susan Dell Foundation.
(Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Sandra Maler)