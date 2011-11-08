WASHINGTON Nov 8 President Barack Obama will
highlight his proposals on education in a visit to Philadelphia
on Tuesday aimed at bolstering his support in a state that
could be important to his re-election prospects in 2012.
On the trip to the election battleground state of
Pennsylvania, Obama will unveil changes to Head Start, an early
childhood education program that aims to better prepare poor
children to start kindergarten.
An administration official said Obama will announce changes
to the program that would require lower performing Head Start
programs to compete for federal funding rather than
automatically receiving it.
The change is part of a series of executive actions Obama
is rolling out under his "we can't wait" campaign.
By taking actions on the economy and domestic issues that
do not require congressional approval, Obama wants to pressure
Republican lawmakers over their resistance to his $447 billion
jobs package.
Obama and Republicans have been sparring over funding for
Head Start, with the White House seeking to shield it from
cuts.
(Writing by Caren Bohan; Editing by Vicki Allen)