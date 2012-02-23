* Obama blames high oil prices on Iran tensions
* Says speculators also driving prices higher
* Says Republicans making "phony" promises
MIAMI, Feb 23 President Barack Obama hit
back on Thursday at election-year Republican criticism of his
energy policy, offering a staunch defense of his attempts to
wean Americans off foreign oil and saying there was no 'silver
bullet' for high gas prices.
Obama sought to deflect growing Republican attacks over
rising prices at the pump, blaming recent increases on a mix of
factors beyond his control, including tensions with Iran, hot
demand from China, India and other emerging economies, and Wall
Street speculators taking advantage of the uncertainty.
U.S. gasoline prices have jumped nearly 9 cents in the past
week to an average $3.61 a gallon, and are expected to rise
further toward the $4 mark through the summer driving season and
the approach of the Nov. 6 election.
In a visit to the University of Miami less than nine months
before the presidential election in which he will seek a second
term, Obama offered a modest series of proposals aimed at
diversifying Americans' fuel supplies and increasing energy
efficiency.
"It's the easiest thing in the world (to) make phony
election-year promises about lower gas prices," Obama said.
"What's harder is to make a serious, sustained commitment to
tackle a problem that may not be solved in one year or one term
or even one decade."
Republicans seeking to dislodge Obama from the White House
are seeking to pin the higher prices on the Democratic
president's tax and environmental policies they say have
hindered domestic production and kept the United States at the
mercy of imports. They cite his decision to block the Keystone
pipeline that would transport Canadian oil to refineries in
Texas.
Repeating there would be no "silver bullet" for America's
energy crunch, Obama highlighted steps already taken to expand
domestic production and improve fuel efficiency.
The trio of proposals announced in Miami included a $30
million competition in natural gas technologies and a $14
million program to development algae-based fuel.
Obama repeated calls to roll back tax incentives for the oil
industry, and urged Congress to renew a clean energy tax credit.
Yet he acknowledged he was at odds with Republicans in Congress
over energy. Lawmakers are deeply divided and little legislative
action is expected this year.
