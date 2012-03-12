WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that jitters about the prospect of a military conflict involving Iran were the biggest factor behind the recent rise in gasoline prices.

"The biggest driver of these high gas prices is speculation about possible war in the Middle East, which is why we've been trying to reduce some of the loose talk about war there," Obama told WFTV, an ABC affiliate in Orlando, Florida.

In a speech last week, Obama criticized what he called "loose talk of war" by some pundits and politicians concerning Iran. (Reporting By Caren Bohan; editing by Jackie Frank)