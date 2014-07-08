WASHINGTON, July 8 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday will nominate a nuclear non-proliferation expert for the
position of No. 2 official at the Department of Energy, a White
House official said.
The nominee, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, would replace
Deputy Energy Secretary Daniel Poneman, a nuclear expert who
held the job for five years before announcing in June his
intention to leave the agency.
Sherwood-Randall, currently the White House coordinator for
defense policy, has worked on getting chemical weapons out of
Syria, nuclear security, and has previous experience at the
Defense Department.
If confirmed by the Senate, Sherwood-Randall would work with
the Defense Department to manage the country's nuclear weapons
as well as its nuclear laboratories - two areas that receive the
largest portion of the Energy Department's budget.
Sherwood-Randall would be taking up the job as the United
States decides how to use its energy boom to affect change
abroad, including ways to provide Europe with alternative energy
supplies beyond Russia. The United States is expected to soon
become the world's top oil producer, surpassing both Russia and
Saudi Arabia.
