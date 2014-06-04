WASHINGTON, June 4 Three U.S. senators will visit Eastern Europe this week to reinforce U.S. support for allies worried by Russian aggression, although it was not clear whether Congress will back President Barack Obama's call for up to $1 billion in security funding for the region.

"It's very important to send a message from both the executive and legislative branches to our NATO allies that we're serious about re-investing in this alliance," U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, chairman of the Senate's Europe subcommittee, said in an interview.

Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said he would travel with two other members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, the top Republican on the Europe panel, and Arizona Republican John McCain, on a three-day visit to Poland, Romania and Bulgaria.

The lawmakers will meet with government leaders and lawmakers in the three countries. Murphy said he expected topics of discussion to include whether additional, sectoral sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine would be appropriate.

Obama unveiled plans in Warsaw on Tuesday to spend up to $1 billion supporting and training the armed forces of NATO states on Russia's borders and said he would call on Congress to authorize the funds.

Congressional sources said Obama had not informed lawmakers of his plan before announcing it, so they did not know whether the anticipated funding would be a re-allocation of money from existing accounts or a request for new money.

"I think there's a growing bipartisan consensus that it's appropriate to increase our security investments in Europe," Murphy said.

But he added that it was not immediately clear how Congress would respond to a request for new funds, as the November mid-term elections approach and the Pentagon continues to grapple with mandatory budget cuts.

"Unfortunately, we're getting to the time of year when anything the president proposes, we're going to have a handful of Republicans running in the other direction," Murphy said.

Spokesmen for McCain and Johnson were not immediately available to comment on whether the two senators would support any requested funding.

U.S. lawmakers had been largely holding off on calls for additional sanctions until Ukraine held its election late last month. Murphy said more sanctions might be in order if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rein in pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine.