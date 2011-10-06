WASHINGTON Oct 6 President Barack Obama on Thursday urged Europe to act fast to tackle a potentially devastating debt crisis but warned the euro zone will not be able to export its way out of trouble.

Obama, in a wide-ranging press conference, also said that he hoped the common currency bloc's leaders will have put a concrete plan in place by the time of the next meeting of Group of 20 wealthy nations in France early next month.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Sandra Maler)