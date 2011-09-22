ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 22 U.S. President
Barack Obama urged European leaders this week to take "forceful
and decisive" action to confront current eurozone debt
problems, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Thursday.
Carney told reporters Obama told European leaders in
conversations on the telephone and at the United Nations that
he believed they "have the capacity and the wherewithal to
confront the issues that confront them and he has encouraged
them to take forceful and decisive action in just that."
Asked about global market turmoil, Carney said the White
House was monitoring the situation but declined to make any
specific comments.
(Reporting by Alister Bull, writing by Deborah Charles)