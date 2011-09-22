ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 22 U.S. President Barack Obama urged European leaders this week to take "forceful and decisive" action to confront current eurozone debt problems, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Thursday.

Carney told reporters Obama told European leaders in conversations on the telephone and at the United Nations that he believed they "have the capacity and the wherewithal to confront the issues that confront them and he has encouraged them to take forceful and decisive action in just that."

Asked about global market turmoil, Carney said the White House was monitoring the situation but declined to make any specific comments. (Reporting by Alister Bull, writing by Deborah Charles)