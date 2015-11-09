WASHINGTON Nov 9 The White House launched a
Facebook page on Monday for President Barack Obama and
used the social media platform to send a message on climate
change.
Organizing for Action, the political organization that
helped elect Obama, has long used an account under the name
"Barack Obama." But the new page allows the president to speak
in the first person, much like the Twitter account the White
House launched for Obama in May.
Striking a conversational tone, Obama's first post was a
video message on climate change that depicted the president
walking around the South Lawn of the White House and marveling
at the beauty of nature.
"Hello, Facebook! I finally got my very own page," Obama
said in the post. "I'm kicking it off by inviting you to take a
walk with me in my backyard - something I try to do at the end
of the day before I head in for dinner."
In the video, Obama called on Americans to do their part to
fight climate change.
"I want to make sure that the whole world is able to pass
onto future generations the God-given beauty of this planet,"
Obama said, citing his upcoming trip to Paris to meet with world
leaders on climate change.
"If all of America is joining around this critical project,
then we can have confidence that we're doing right by future
generations and passing onto our kids all the blessings that
we've received," Obama said.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Andrea Ricci)