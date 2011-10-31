* Shortages of cancer, other drugs hurting patients
* Legislation to address shortages stalled in Congress
* Order expands early warning net, boosts FDA staff
* Obama seeks to help voters, economy as poll numbers lag
(Rewrites and adds details throughout)
By Anna Yukhananov and Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 U.S. President Barack Obama
signed an executive order on Monday to address an escalating
shortage of life-saving medicines, his newest effort to advance
social and economic measures that have stalled in Congress.
It was the fifth in a series of unilateral steps by Obama
over the past week to seize the initiative from Republican foes
and show voters he is serious about tackling the country's
problems ahead of a tough 2012 reelection campaign.
Obama instructed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to
get better advance warning of impending supply problems and
speed up its review of applications from companies that want to
change or ramp up production to address shortages.
The order reflects a proposed law on the shortages that has
stalled in Congress, despite bipartisan support. In the
meantime, doctors and patient advocates say drugs, such as some
chemotherapy treatments, have become even scarcer, forcing
providers to postpone care or use second-best or costly
alternatives.
"Congress has been trying since February to do something
about this. It has not yet been able to get it done. It is the
belief of this administration that ... we can't wait," Obama
said during an Oval Office ceremony to sign the order.
"I still urge Congress to move forward and build on this
executive order."
Since Republicans in Congress sidestepped his $447 billion
jobs plan, Obama has also invoked his executive powers to help
homeowners, students, veterans. [ID:nN1E79R11O]
With his public approval ratings languishing near the
40-percent range over his economic stewardship and his
re-election in jeopardy, Obama is trying to show voters he is
ready to act on his own if Congress will not take action.
FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said the latest order
would not be able to prevent all future drug shortages. "But we
can make a really meaningful difference by expanding our net of
early warnings."
FDA officials have been investigating the problem but have
had trouble identifying a root cause and coming up with a
solution.
There are over 200 scarce medicines this year alone, up
from 56 in 2006, according to the FDA. Most of them are cheaper
generic drugs that have been around for years, and yield low
profit margins for their manufacturers.
PREVENTIVE MEDICINE
The executive order also requires the agency to give the
Department of Justice information about possible price gouging
in the so-called "gray market," where distributors are
suspected of exploiting the situation to peddle drugs at
hundred-fold markups.
It allows FDA to hire six more staff to deal with the
issue, up from five people currently working in its office of
drug shortages.
The FDA has said early notification allowed it to prevent
137 shortages in the past two years by working with other
companies to plug the gap with ramped-up production.
"The executive order does not grant us new authority beyond
what the legislation on the books has already done," Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius told reporters on a
conference call. "What it does do from the presidential level
is commit increased attention on this, and a multi-department
focus."
Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute said
Obama's use of executive powers may also signal a significant
change in the administration's approach to governing.
He said the White House may instruct all cabinet
departments and agencies to find issues of public need that
could be addressed in similar fashion.
"Executive action doesn't always have the force of law and
lacks the power of the purse that come unambiguously with
congressional action," he said. "(But) it's been clear since
November 2010 that getting much out of Congress - even in areas
where there's a broad consensus - would be like pulling
impacted wisdom teeth.
"So your choice is to turn to executive action. The only
thing surprising is that it took him as long as it did," said
Ornstein.
The FDA and the broader HHS department on Monday released
separate reports on the drug shortage problem.
"There is no single or simple solution that can resolve the
medical product shortage problem," the FDA report said.
The reports encouraged companies to boost their drug
production. Some of the drugmakers have already pledged to
build new facilities and increase production, but the "new
capacity is unlikely to come on line for at least another 18
months," the FDA said.
Dan Rosenberg, spokesman for specialty drug maker Hospira
Inc HSP.N, said the company supports the order to broaden
reporting of shortages and address gouging.
"Hospira has agreements in place with distributors to
actively police any of our products from getting into the gray
market," he said. Hospira is one of several manufacturers that
have had manufacturing issues in the last few years, shuttering
production on multiple drug lines.
(Additional reporting by Caren Bohan, Matt Spetalnick, Alina
Selyukh and David Morgan; Editing by Dave Zimmerman, Gunna
Dickson and Tim Dobbyn)