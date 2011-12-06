(Adds background on SEC measures)
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. Dec 6 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Tuesday he would call for legislation to
strengthen penalties against Wall Street companies that break
anti-fraud rules.
"Too often, we've seen Wall Street firms violating major
anti-fraud laws because the penalties are too weak and there's
no price for being a repeat offender. No more," Obama said
during a speech in Kansas.
"I'll be calling for legislation that makes those penalties
count -- so that firms don't see punishment for breaking the
law as just the price of doing business."
Obama, who is running for re-election in 2012, made his
remarks during a campaign-style speech laying out his pitch for
a stronger middle class.
The Securities and Exchange Commission asked the U.S.
Congress last week to expand its power to impose tougher
financial penalties.
Penalties are limited to the amount of profits made from the
corporate misconduct. SEC Chairwoman Mary Schapiro has asked
lawmakers to lift that cap and allow the SEC to base fines on
losses to investors, too.
She also is seeking to raise the limits on what the agency
can charge for individual violations.
The agency can penalize individuals up to $150,000 per
violation and up to $725,000 per entity. Under Schapiro's
proposed changes, those numbers would go up to $1 million and
$10 million, respectively.
The SEC has been on the defensive about the size and
content of its settlements.
A federal judge in New York last week rejected the agency's
proposed $285 million settlement with Citigroup over the sale
of toxic mortgage debt during the financial crisis, and
referred to the fine as "pocket change." SEC officials have
said they are limited by law on the penalties they can seek.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Kansas and Aruna Viswanatha in
Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)